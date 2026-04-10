Commonwealth team briefed on infra works

The high-level Commonwealth Sport delegation led by Commonwealth Games Federation President Dr Donald Rukare and its Chief Executive Officer Katie Sadleir, which is on a four-day official visit to the state, were briefed by Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani on Thursday.

The delegation was given a detailed presentation by Pani on the ongoing and planned development works in the city, at a meeting held at the Sabarmati Riverfront House, Ahmedabad.

Information was presented on the Sabarmati Riverfront development, smart city initiatives, modern transportation network, as well as development of international standard sports infrastructure, authorities said.

Extensive discussions were held on various sports venues, urban infrastructure and world-class facilities to be arranged in Ahmedabad. The visit marks the first formal assessment since Ahmedabad was confirmed as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games.