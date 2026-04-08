Commonwealth Sport team visits Gujarat, invites CM Bhupendra Patel for Glasgow Games

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A high-level Commonwealth Sport delegation, led by President Dr Donald Rukare and Chief Executive Officer of the Commonwealth Games Federation, Katie Sadleir, arrived in Gujarat Wednesday for a four-day official visit. The visit marks the first formal assessment since Ahmedabad was confirmed as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games.
During a courtesy meeting in Gandhinagar, the delegation extended a formal invitation to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to attend the upcoming Glasgow Commonwealth Games, scheduled for July 23 to August 2.
Chief Minister Patel accepted the invitation, confirming that a high-powered Gujarat delegation will travel to Scotland to observe event planning, logistics, and operations first-hand to apply those insights to the 2030 preparations.
From April 8 to April 11, the five-member team, accompanied by office-bearers from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), will conduct a comprehensive study of Gujarat’s readiness. The inspection tour covers major venues across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, and Ekta Nagar, including Narendra Modi Stadium and EKA Arena (Ahmedabad), the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, the Vadodara Cricket Stadium, and the Statue of Unity/Ekta Nagar facilities.
The chief minister, in an official release, stated that, guided by the mantra of time-bound, high-quality, and effective planning given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is committed to successfully organising the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 through teamwork.
Highlighting that the Commonwealth Games-2030 will mark the Centenary Commonwealth Games, Dr Rukare described the opportunity for Gujarat and Ahmedabad to host the event as a matter of great pride. He lauded the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strong encouragement extended to sports.
“The CM assured the Commonwealth Sport Team and the Indian Olympic Association that the state government will provide all the necessary facilities and infrastructure for the successful organisation of the Commonwealth Games 2030,” the release added.
Commonwealth Sport Team President Dr Donald Rukare expressed eagerness to work together through collective teamwork to ensure that the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 in Gujarat emerge as a grand sporting festival showcasing cultural vibrancy as well.
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