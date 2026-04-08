Commonwealth Sport team visits Gujarat, invites CM Bhupendra Patel for Glasgow Games

A high-level Commonwealth Sport delegation, led by President Dr Donald Rukare and Chief Executive Officer of the Commonwealth Games Federation, Katie Sadleir, arrived in Gujarat Wednesday for a four-day official visit. The visit marks the first formal assessment since Ahmedabad was confirmed as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games.

During a courtesy meeting in Gandhinagar, the delegation extended a formal invitation to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to attend the upcoming Glasgow Commonwealth Games, scheduled for July 23 to August 2.

Chief Minister Patel accepted the invitation, confirming that a high-powered Gujarat delegation will travel to Scotland to observe event planning, logistics, and operations first-hand to apply those insights to the 2030 preparations.