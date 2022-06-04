Committee of urban planners to be chaired by Sabarmati river project chief

The High Level Committee of urban planners constituted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will be chaired by Keshav Varma, chairman Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation (SRFDCL) Ahmedabad. Varma, a retired bureaucrat, was also Sector Director at the World Bank.

The order for the high level committee issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs May 31 is as per the Union Finance Minister’s budget speech where ‘a high level committee of reputed urban planners, urban economists and institutions will be formed to make recommendations on urban sector policies, capacity building, planning, implementation and governance’.

Also, two faculty members of CEPT University have been selected in the team of experts as supporting staff to the Core Committee.

Dr Saswat Bandyopadhyay, professor faculty of planning at CEPT University and Brijesh Bhata, adjunct associate professor, programme chair-Master of Urban Design, Faculty of Planning CEPT University are in the six member team of experts.

As per the order issued, the committee has been formed to facilitate cities to evolve as bedrock of innovation with sustainable population densities based on carrying capacity of ecosystem services.

While other responsibilities include suggesting ways and methods for technological intervention in urban planning as a focus area, deliberate on the recommendations of the NITI Aayog report on ‘reforms in planning capacity in India’ and draw a road map for bringing about urban planning reforms in the states and handhold town planners.

The committee will also suggest measures to resolve issues related to city master plan preparation with regard to promoting development rather than being restrictive, and ensure effective enforcement and financing mechanism and capacity building of all stakeholders.

Also, the experts will be engaging with the states to find out existing scenarios of urban planning, identification of gaps and measurable actions that can be taken in a time frame-short (5 years), medium (10 years) and long term (20 years).