Committee formed for celebrations marking 5 years of Rupani govt

To celebrate the completion of five years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat under the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel next month, the state government has formed a committee of ministers and secretaries.

The final programme for the celebration will be declared by the state government after considering the suggestions made by the committee.

Sharing details with the media, Patel on Wednesday said that a committee of ministers and secretaries, headed by Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, has been formed under the orders of CM Rupani to celebrate the completion of five years of the Rupani-Patel government.

“Our government has served Gujarat in numerous ways. We have worked for every section of the society. We have led the state under many natural challenges. We have completed several historic works. And for the celebration of those five years, the CM has formed a committee of ministers and secretaries to give suggestions. We have discussed in detail various suggestions given by the committee in the meeting of the state cabinet today,” Patel said.

The deputy CM added that the final programmes, in cooperation and participation of the people of Gujarat, will be declared in sometime. Special cooperation of the Central government will also be sought, he said.

Vijay Rupani took over as Gujarat CM on August 7, 2016, replacing the then CM Anandiben Patel, and Nitin Patel was named his deputy.