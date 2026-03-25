Commercial LPG supply for 1 key MSME sector in each district with 10% cap: Govt

THE STATE government on Tuesday announced that commercial LPG supply would be provided to one important MSME sector identified in each district within a 10 per cent limit, along with an increase in allocation of commercial LPG to semi-essential sectors.

“In each district, one important MSME sector that provides extensive employment can be identified and commercial LPG can be provided to them within the limit of 10 per cent,” said Mona Khandhar, Additional Chief Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies Department.

Asserting that “adequate supply of petrol and diesel has been made available” to Gujarat by the Centre, the senior official said there is “sufficient quantity” of buffer stock as well.

“There is no restriction on the distribution of petrol and diesel. Citizens are requested not to pay attention to false and misleading rumours and not to form queues outside petrol pumps. On behalf of the state government, I request everyone not to believe rumours. The distribution system will continue in a smooth manner. No need to panic as petrol and diesel stock is available and will be available whenever needed. Oil marketing companies depots and pumps… All have sufficient stock available so there is no need to worry,” said Khandhar

Khandhar emphasised that the allocation of commercial LPG cylinders in Gujarat has been ramped up due to the Centre making more LPG available and promoting PNG in urban areas.

“Priority will be given to converting commercial cylinder consuming institutions such as hotels, restaurants/dhabas, religious and social institutions in the state to PNG connections. Considering the meeting held with the oil marketing companies on Monday and the state-wide situation of LPG, it has been decided to increase the existing allocation. Keeping this in mind, the allocation has now been increased from existing 10 to 25 per cent where PNG network is not available,” she said.

The priority sector where 75 per cent of commercial LPG was allowed will be continued and in the semi-essential sectors an increase from 10 to 25 per cent has been decided, Khandhar said.

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For instance, essential sectors such as fisheries Industry and semi-essential sectors such as restaurants/dhabas, hotel industry, corporate/industrial canteens, corporate guest houses and food processing along with religious and social institutions which have been operating in the food service sector for at least one year and are providing food to the people regularly, taking into account the usage of the past six months, the stock has been increased from 10 to 25 per cent.

The previously fixed allocation of commercial LPG will remain unchanged for the essential sectors of hospitals, educational institutes, pharmaceutical industry, dairy industry, seed processing industry and airline/railway canteens

In the areas where PNG network is currently available, pending applications for PNG connection will be approved and it will be ensured that domestic and commercial connections are provided by PNG companies within 10 days, after which LPG connection will be surrendered.

“CGD (City Gas Distribution) Company will be given ROW (Right of Way) permissions by local bodies and Roads and Building Department within 24 hours and they will not charge Right of Way charges. CGD (City Gas Distribution) will be allowed to operate 24 hours. On the instructions of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah under the guidance of the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel the work of providing new domestic and commercial PNG connections in Ahmedabad city has been started on priority basis,” she added.

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The process of converting more than 1200 commercial connections and more than 3.5 lakh domestic connections in Ahmedabad to PNG has been started as a campaign by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Energy and Petrochemicals Department, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Collector, Oil Marketing Companies and the three CGD (City Gas Distribution) companies of the city.

During the next three months, around 900 societies in Ahmedabad will also be included in the PNG network and permissions have been granted in this regard. Steps are being taken to provide more PNG connections in other cities as well, officials said.