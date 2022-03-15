College teachers voice concerns over salary delay on social media

Upset over delay in salaries, the Gujarat State Adhyapak Mahamandal, an association of teaching faculty members of Gujarat grant-in-aid colleges, voiced their concerns with the state government on Monday through social media.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“Despite it being the 14th of the month, salary of state’s professors has not been paid… Due to irregular pay over the past several months, those who have taken home loans and other loans are facing great difficulty,” stated a tweet of the association, tagging commissioner higher education, state education minister and the Chief Minister’s Office.

The association representing nearly 6,000 teaching faculty members of grant-in-aid colleges in the state have been complaining of delay in salaries for over six months.

“Past six months, our salaries were delayed but this time, half the month has gone by and we are yet to get paid. The government should think of those who have taken home loan and other loans. With the delay in instalments, we have to pay penalties. For a teacher who has taken more than one loan, much of the salary will be deducted as penalties,” said Prof Rajendra Jadhav, secretary of Gujarat State Adhyapak Mahamandal.

The faculty members stated that when asked, they were “unofficially” informed that there is an issue of grants and funds that is leading to a delay in salaries.

Similar is the case with over 1,000 faculty members of government colleges in the state who have been complaining of delay in salaries. “While a few government colleges are paying salaries on time, others are not. Several government college teachers have not been paid their salaries for the month of February (to be paid in March) yet,” said a teaching faculty of a government college.

Alleging that the delay in paying salaries is badly affecting the image of teachers, Jadhav said, “The image of a professor is damaged with this inability to pay instalments on time. This issue has also added to the existing long list of issues we have already been raising with the state government.” Among pending issues, the most pressed one is stalling of promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).