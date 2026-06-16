Egg omelets in ‘vegetarian’ Ahmedabad college canteen kick up row, operator gets notice

L D College of Engineering in Ahmedabad has issued a notice to its canteen operator following a complaint filed by a section of students against serving egg dishes in the facility which branded itself as ‘pure vegetarian’.

Last week, a section of students filed a complaint to the college principal and Vice Chancellor of Gujarat Technological University (GTU), to which the college is affiliated, citing “religious, cultural and personal sentiments of vegetarian students being hurt” by serving non-vegetarian food.

“We got it checked. We have given notice to the canteen operator asking not to serve egg dishes in the canteen. He has assured to oblige,” LD College of Engineering Principal N N Bhuptani told The Indian Express. Additionally, the faculty has also been asked to check if the operator abides by it. “If he does not, the contract will not be renewed,” college authorities told this newspaper. The six-month contract of operating the canteen will be over in a month.