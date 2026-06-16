Egg omelets in ‘vegetarian’ Ahmedabad college canteen kick up row, operator gets notice

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L D College of Engineering in Ahmedabad has issued a notice to its canteen operator following a complaint filed by a section of students against serving egg dishes in the facility which branded itself as ‘pure vegetarian’.
Last week, a section of students filed a complaint to the college principal and Vice Chancellor of Gujarat Technological University (GTU), to which the college is affiliated, citing “religious, cultural and personal sentiments of vegetarian students being hurt” by serving non-vegetarian food.
“We got it checked. We have given notice to the canteen operator asking not to serve egg dishes in the canteen. He has assured to oblige,” LD College of Engineering Principal N N Bhuptani told The Indian Express. Additionally, the faculty has also been asked to check if the operator abides by it. “If he does not, the contract will not be renewed,” college authorities told this newspaper. The six-month contract of operating the canteen will be over in a month.
A section of students, in their complaints, alleged that the same utensils are being used at the canteen to cook vegetarian and egg dishes.
“The canteen on the campus is presented as a pure vegetarian canteen, however, it has come to the notice of the students that various egg-based dishes are currently being prepared and sold in the canteen. There are also complaints that the same pan and cooking utensils are being used for vegetarian food and egg-based dishes. Due to which the religious, cultural and personal sentiments of vegetarian students are hurt,” the complaint, given by a section of students, said.
“Most of the college students are vegetarians. In such a situation, the sale of egg-based dishes in a ‘pure vegetarian’ canteen is not acceptable,” the complaint said.
This is the second notice being served to the operators, college authorities said. “The first notice was given around one-and-a-half months back when the first complaint was submitted by the students against serving eggs in the canteen,” Bhuptani added.
“We had complained to the college principal regarding the issue over a month ago. We were told that they cook eggs in separate utensils which was not the case as we have seen them using the same utensils,” a third-year engineering student at the college told this newspaper.
The canteen operated throughout the day, serving lunch and dinner alone with snacks to the students.
The students have also raised the issue of ‘poor quality, cleanliness, taste and safety standards of the food being served in the canteen.
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