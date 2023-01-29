Collector: Want to make Porbandar birdwatchers’ hub with ornithology school

Porbandar district collector Ashok Sharma on Saturday said that the administration wants the coastal district to become a major attraction for birdwatchers and to have a dedicate school of ornithology of its own.

“As directed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every district is in the process of drafting a vision for 2047. Similarly, we are also drafting a vision document for Porbandar district. A major sector of focus in the draft vision document that we have prepared for Porbandar is tourism in general and eco-tourism in particular. Given the network of wetlands and diversity of birds it supports, Porbandar we envision this district becoming a major attraction for birdwatchers. To support this activity, we also envision to have a dedicated school of ornithology here,” Sharma said.

The district collector was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Bird Count Porbandar Wetlands, 2023, a bird census organised by the Bird Conservation Society of Gujarat (BCSG) in collaboration with the Gujarat forest department and sponsored by Saurashtra Chemicals Limited (SCL), a soda ash manufacturing company which is a subsidiary of the Ahmedabad-headquartered business conglomerate Nirma Group.

The draft vision document, which the collector said is to be submitted to the Central government by August 15 this year, also proposes to develop the district’s wetlands and get them recognised as wetlands of international importance by getting them listed as Ramsar sites.

“Porbandar is a comparatively small district in terms of geographical area but we have 100-kilometre-long coastline and we are full of wetlands, both coastal and inland. You just see the number of species of migratory birds and native birds these wetlands are supporting. This proves how unique this district is,” Sharma said while highlighting that Porbandar is also known as the flamingo town thanks to large flocks of flamingos seen in within Porbandar town itself and wetlands on its outskirts.

Sharma also called for greater participation of local communities for conservation of these wetlands and to engage children in this activity.

“Watching birds is an enchanting experience. Let the children experiencing it while providing them with required knowledge of bird species around us,” appealed the collector.

K Nityanandam, the retired director general of police (DGP) of Gujarat said birdwatching seems inherent in bloods of many Gujaratis. “When I go for a walk in Ahmedabad on the campus of LD Engineering College, there would be a few owlets on the tree and at least 10-15 people taking note of or some other rare birds. It looks as if birding is inherent in blood of Gujaratis, or quite a few of them,” Nityanandam said.