Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Gujarat: Collector relieves three Ashramwasis from Ashram revamp panel

The development comes a day after the three were detained by Ahmedabad city police ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Gandhi Ashram on Monday.

The Gujarat government has already formed two committees for the revamp project; a Governing Council and an Executive Council. (Express File)

Ahmedabad Collector Sandip Sagale on Tuesday relieved three Ashramwasis from the coordination committee formed for the rehabilitation of people to be displaced by the Gandhi Ashram Redevelopment project .

Sagale, who heads the the committee , issued the order relieving the three Ashramwasis from the committee after “careful consideration”.

“The work of resettlement is almost over so, we have relieved them of their responsibilities… There is no other reason,” Collector Sandip Sagale said.
The three members were Dalit Ashramwasis — Dhimant Badhiya, Shailesh Rathod and Hemant Chauhan.

The three Ashramwasis were detained by Ahmedabad city police Monday to “pre-empt” any possible disturbance by them during President Murmu’s visit at the Gandhi Ashram in connection with the Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project.

The Gujarat government has already formed two committees for the revamp project; a Governing Council and an Executive Council.

The eight-member coordination committee was formed in June 2021 to coordinate the rehabilitation process of people living in the residential properties on the premises of the Gandhi Ashram for the revamp project with the Executive Council whenever necessary.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 03:46:30 am
