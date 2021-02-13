Collected Rs 1,511 cr for Ram temple construction, says Swami Dev Giri

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra oversees the construction and management of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri said they have so far received Rs 1,511 crore for construction of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

Giri, who was in Surat on Friday, said not only Hindus, but several Muslims had also donated for the religious cause.

At a gathering at Maheshwari Bhavan in Surat city, Giri said, “For the construction of the Ram temple, till date, a total of Rs 1,511 crore has been raised from different sections of the society across the country. The final figure will go up as the last date of drive is February 27.”

Read | BJP begins drive to raise funds for construction of Ram Mandir

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra oversees the construction and management of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On Friday, Rajubhai alias Tajuddin Halani and Badruddin Halani of the Halani Educational and Welfare Charitable Trust, handed over a Rs 2.51 lakh cheque to Dr Vashisht Dwivedi, RSS prant convenor, for construction of the temple.

Also Read | In Rajasthan, Cong student wing raises funds for Ram temple

Among others who donated money for the construction of the temple are the Maheshwari Samaj of Surat (Rs 2.51 crore), a diamond firm owner Keshav Goti (Rs 11 lakh), and a solar panel manufacturer Ishwar Dholakia (Rs 3 lakh).

VHP south Gujarat president Dinesh Navadia said, “We have collected Rs 30 crore from south Gujarat till date.”