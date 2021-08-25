Collaboration with Bhishma School of Indic Studies GTU launches 12 online courses on ancient knowledge systems

Gujarat Technological University, the largest technical university in the state, on Tuesday launched new online courses on Vedic Indian knowledge systems.

The 12 new courses include study of Vedas, ancient architecture, Indian arts, dharma and religions, Kautilya Political Science and Arthashastra, global footprints of Indian diaspora among others, being offered in collaboration with Pune-based Bhishma School of Indic Studies.

Terming it as part of National Education Policy 2020, GTU vice-chancellor professor Navin Sheth said, “The university has resolved to present the traditions and heritage of ancient India in front of today’s society. These courses are being run under the aegis of Dharohar-GTUs Centre for Indian knowledge system established six months ago.”

GTU has entered a memorandum of understanding with Bhishma Indic Foundation under which these three-month certificate courses will be offered online.

“We have already received inquiries for courses like vastu shastra even from abroad,” said GTU registrar K N Kher.

Talking about career opportunities of these courses, Prof Kshitij Patukale, founder director of Bhishma School of Indic Studies, said, “There are opportunities in the education sector… with the stress on Indian knowledge systems in the NEP, there will be demand for academicians and faculties. Also, Indic studies experts are required in the travel sector.”

The GTU has launched eight new courses in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, cyber security and biotechnology. The new courses are masters in engineering in IOT (internet of things) and machine learning postgraduate diploma course in data science postgraduate diploma in biotechnology, masters in technology in biotechnology.