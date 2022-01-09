Cold wave in north Gujarat districts on Monday, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for North Gujarat districts, including Banaskantha, Patan, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad for Monday.

Temperature further dipped across the state after the rain over the past four days. Naliya recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

On Saturday night, Kutch and Saurashtra along with a few other isolated places received rain. On Sunday, cold wave conditions were reported in pockets of Kutch district, along with districts of Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Gandhinagar and Patan.

Minimum temperature in Gandhinagar on Sunday was 7.3 degrees Celsius followed by Keshod at 8.6 degrees Celsius, Ahmedabad 9.1, Vadodara and Amreli 9.2, Vallabh Vidyanagar 9.7, Deesa 9.8, Kandla Port 10, Rajkot 10.3 and Surendranagar and Mahuva at 10.5 degrees Celsius.

Due to winds, minimum temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to go down to 8 degrees Celsius on Monday, stated IMD.