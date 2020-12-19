Cold wave: Naliya shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

On Friday, cold wave conditions were witnessed at isolated pockets in Saurashtra-Kutch region, including Kutch and Rajkot. (Representational)

Cold wave conditions are prevailing in the state with Naliya recording the lowest minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for Naliya till Sunday.

As per IMD records, the minimum temperature recorded in Naliya is nearly 10 degrees below normal minimum temperature, while the maximum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius is nearly five degrees above normal.

On Friday, cold wave conditions were witnessed at isolated pockets in Saurashtra-Kutch region, including Kutch and Rajkot.

IMD regional director Jayanta Sarkar said, “This is the lowest minimum temperature recorded this season. Cold wave conditions would continue for two days but it would be specifically for Naliya.”

Thereafter, the minimum temperatures across the state will increase by 2 to 4 degrees, Sarkar added.

On Friday, Deesa, Kandla airport and Rajkot reported minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. Kandla airport recorded 9 degrees Celsius, Deesa 9.6 and Rajkot 9.8 degrees Celsius. While Amreli and Bhuj recorded 10.2 degrees Celsius, Keshod recorded 10.4, Gandhinagar 11.2, Kandla Port and Surendranagar 12.5, Vallabh Vidyanagar 12.8 and Mahuva recorded 12.9 degrees Celsius.

Ahmedabad recorded a minimum temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius while Okha recorded the highest of 17.4 degrees Celsius.

