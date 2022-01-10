Cold wave continues over Gujarat, likely to prevail on Tuesday

Cold wave conditions continued to prevail in Gujarat as Naliya recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 6.2 degree Celsius on Monday.

As per a forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over more districts in the state on Tuesday.

“Cold day conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, Anand and Vadodara, districts of Saurashtra namely Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Amreli and Kutch,” the IMD warning issued for Tuesday stated.

With prevailing cold wave conditions temperatures dipped across the state as Gandhinagar recorded 7.1 degree Celsius followed by Keshod and Vallabh Vidyanagar at 8.8 degree Celsius. Kandla Airport and Vadodara at 8.9, Mahuva 9.1, Deesa 9.5, Rajkot 9.7, Bhuj and Surendranagar 10, Amreli 10.2 and Bhavnagar 10.8 degree Celsius.

The weather department also said that Ahmedabad will not experience much change in minimum temperatures during the next three days, which will rise by 2-3 degree Celsius.

Ahmedabad recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degree Celsius on Monday.