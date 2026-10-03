Code for marriage, live-in and divorce: Gujarat UCC Bill gets President’s nod

President Droupadi Murmu has given assent to the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill 2026, paving the way for its implementation, sources in the state government told The Indian Express on Friday. “It is now up to the government to decide a date for its implementation,” said an official.

According to PTI, the legislation was published in the extraordinary gazette dated October 1, which said that the Bill received President’s assent on September 17. The Gujarat Assembly passed the Bill in the budget session in March by a majority vote after a nearly eight-hour debate.

Largely based on Uttarakhand’s UCC, the new law seeks to regulate personal civil matters for Gujarat residents, such as marriage, divorce, succession, adoption and related civil affairs including live-in relationships.