Coast Guard seizes Pakistani boat, apprehends 12 crew members

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: September 16, 2021 4:39:59 am
The Indian Coast Guard has seized a Pakistani fishing boat and apprehended 12 crew members, from Indian waters off Gujarat coast on the night of September 14, an official release said.
The Pakistanis and their boat, Allah Pawawakal, were apprehended by Coast Guard ship, Rajratan, which was on a survelliance mission. Commandant Gaurav Sharma of the ship intercepted the fishing boat and directed his personnel to board the boat. The seized boat has been brought to Okha where a joint investigation will be conducted, the release added.
