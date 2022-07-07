Coast Guard rescues 22 crew members from sinking merchant ship off Porbandar coast

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 22 crew members from a merchant vessel that got stranded mid-sea off the coast of Porbandar in Gujarat on Wednesday. Those rescued include 20 Indians, one Pakistani and a Sri Lankan national.

The incident happened about 185 kilometres off Porbandar where the vessel “Global King-1” reported uncontrolled flooding onboard. A distress call was received by the Coast Guard at 8.20 am.

Despite the adverse weather conditions at the time, a Dornier aircraft was launched from the ICG Air Station Porbandar to assess the situation and relay information to the vessels in the vicinity, an ICG release stated.

On reaching the vessel, the Dornier dropped life-rafts for the stranded crew members.

An offshore patrol vessel “Shoor” was also diverted to the spot and Advanced Light Helicopters were also launched for search and rescue operations. MV FOS Athens and MV Sydney were also diverted towards the affected vessel to assist the Coast Guard.The crew abandoned the vessel at 10.45 am after failing to arrest the flooding. In a coordinated effort at sea and air, all the crew members were rescued.

The helicopters operated close to their operational maxima and braved squally weather and strong winds to reach the area, the release added.

The merchant vessel was transporting 6,000-tonne bitumen from Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates to Karwar in Karnataka, it said.

ICG Inspector General, (North West), Anil Kumar Harbola, said the crew members were picked up by the choppers and ships. “When our helicopters reached the area (where the vessel was sinking), the scared crew members had already abandoned the ship. All of them were picked up by the choppers and ships diverted by us,” he added.

Harbola said the rescued crew members were being brought back. With PTI