Coast Guard recovers Charas off Jakhau in Kutch

This recovery is in continuation of series of narcotics recovered by different security agencies in the region during the current year. (Representational)

The Indian Coast Guard recovered three packets of “charas” weighing about three kilograms off Jakhau in Kutch district of Gujarat, officials said on Saturday.

The recovery was made by an interceptor boat around 3:30 pm on Friday, a statement from the defence spokesperson stated here. This recovery is in continuation of series of narcotics recovered by different security agencies in the region during the current year.

The Coast Guard alone has recovered 202 such packets worth Rs 3 crore from the Gujarat coast.