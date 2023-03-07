scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Iranian vessel apprehended with 61 kg heroin off Gujarat Coast

Based on an intelligence input by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police, the coast guard strategically deployed its two Fast Patrol class of ships, ICGS Meera Behn and ICGS Abheek for patrolling in Arabian Sea.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Monday apprehended an Iranian boat with five crew in Indian waters carrying 61 kg heroin worth Rs 425 crore, an official release stated.

During dark hours, a boat was observed moving suspiciously in Indian waters approximately 340 Km (190 miles) off Okha coast. On being challenged by the coast guard, the boat started evasive manoeuvring. The boat was then chased and forced to stop by the coast guard ships. It was found to be an Iranian boat with five crew of Iranian nationality. During investigation by the boarding team, the crew were found to be behaving suspiciously.

After extensive rummaging, approximately 61 kg of narcotics worth Rs 425 crore was found in the boat. The boat along with crew was apprehended and was brought to Okha for further investigation.

In last eighteen months, ICG, in coordination with ATS, has apprehended eight foreign vessels and seized 407 kg narcotics worth Rs 2355 crore, the release added.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 08:42 IST
