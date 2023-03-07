Coast Guard rescues six fishermen from flooded boat off Gujarat coast

The Indian Coast Guard’s Arush ship rescued six fishermen from a flooded fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast on Tuesday.

The ship received a distress call at 4am about uncontrolled flooding on board a fishing boat called Himalay, which was fishing at approximately 80 km off the Gujarat coast, according to an official release.

The Coast Guard found the boat heavily flooded and partially submerged in water. The crew from the boat was first evacuated and later the flooding was controlled using submersible pumps. Rescue personnel found a hole in the boat’s fish storage compartment and it was subsequently repaired.

After an arduous effort of more than two hours, the boat was made operational and handed over to the crew, the release added.