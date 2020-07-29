Coaches of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Karnavati Express get uncoupled near Vadodara

The issue was first brought on social media by a Twitter user Vikash Sharma (@kumarvilashpiya), who was travelling on the train. (Source: Twitter user Vikash Sharma) The issue was first brought on social media by a Twitter user Vikash Sharma (@kumarvilashpiya), who was travelling on the train. (Source: Twitter user Vikash Sharma)

The coaches of Karnavati Express (02934), which headed from Ahmedabad to Mumbai early Wednesday morning, got uncoupled near Vadodara around 6:50 am causing alarm among the passengers.

The incident occurred near Vadodara when the train, which left from Ahmedabad around 04:55 am, crossed Vishwamitra railway station. As per officials, due to unknown reasons, the coaches of the train uncoupled leaving the engine and two forward coaches to separate from the rest of the train.

The issue was first brought on social media by a Twitter user Vikash Sharma (@kumarvilashpiya), who was travelling on the train. Video footage showed the train coaches being dealigned from each other.

According to western railway officials, the uncoupled coaches were rejoined and the train was back on its journey in half an hour.

“The incident occurred around 6:50 am and soon guards were called at the tracks. The rakes were coupled again in half an hour and the train was sent to its scheduled journey to Mumbai. We are probing the issue to find out the reason behind uncoupling which could be due to brake binding or track problem,” said a spokesperson for the Vadodara division of Western Railways.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd