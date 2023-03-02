CNG pump dealers’ strike called off : IOC assures to meet demand

Dealers of pumps selling Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Gujarat Thursday withdrew their call for an indefinite strike from March 3 after receiving a written assurance from the Indian Oil Corporation that their demand to revise the existing dealer margin would be met by March 20. The resolution was reached in presence of the Civil Supply department in Gandhinagar Thursday.

“The federation had given a call for an indefinite strike from March 3, 2023, as we have been waiting for a revision of dealer margins for the last four years… Since the companies have given an undertaking, our demand that was overdue for the last four years has now been met. Therefore, our issue has been resolved and we have decided to withdraw the call for the strike,” Federation of Gujarat Petroleum Dealer’s Association (FGPDA) President Arvind Thakkar said.

The federation had been demanding a revision of 50 per cent on the existing dealer margins citing that it had been agreed upon that the dealers would get an annual raise of 10 per cent in the margins from 2019. The current dealer margin is around 18 paise per kg of CNG, according to the federation.

About 800 of the total 900 CNG pumps in Gujarat were slated to join the strike from Friday, which has now been called off.