CMO operationalises three modules to extend the e-governance facilities

In an attempt to extend the e-governance facilities in the interest of the people, Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Tuesday operationalised three modules.

Under one of the modules, the CMO has started a Whatsapp bot through which people can get connected with the CMO and get guidance on SWAGAT online programme, details on fixing an appointment with the CM, details on getting assistance from CM Relief Fund and write directly to the CM with their suggestions or grievances.

Number of the Whatsapp bot of the CMO is 7030930344. An official of the CMO said that the three e-government initiatives were launched on December 25 to celebrate Good Governance Day on the occasion of birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajapayee. And all three initiatives have been made functional from Tuesday.

The other two modules are Visitors Management System (VMS) and Urban Grievance Redressal Monitoring System (UGRMS).

As per an official release from the CMO, under UGRMS, websites of all eight municipal corporations have been connected with the CM Dash Board, a system from where the CM can monitor various government services of different departments and government bodies across the state in real time.

With UGRMS, the CM can monitor all the online and offline complaints registered by the people of the eight municipal corporations. With this module, the CM can also directly monitor if in what time complaints of the residents of the municipal corporations were resolved.

The third module — VMS— has been operationalised for the benefit of people coming to the CMO with their representations or grievances on every Monday and Tuesday every.

CM Bhupendra Patel has earmarked Monday and Tuesday of every week as the days on which people can come with their representations and meet the CM and other ministers without taking prior appointment.

The module will not only guide the people in resolution of their issues, but also enable the CM to meet maximum people directly, the release from the CMO said.