CM Vijay Rupani’s Surat visit: Congress, PAAS workers detained

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani laid the foundation stone of Surat District Central Co-operative bank and inaugurated an amusement park at Parvat Patiya in Surat on Thursday evening. Prior to Rupani’s visit to Amaazia, the amusement park, Surat police detained Congress municipal corporator Aslam Cyclewala and seven members of Surat Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS). The detainees included Chirag Desai, who was earlier arrested by Surat police, along with Hardik Patel, in sedition case. Chirag is at present out on bail.

Rupani also laid e-digital foundation stone of Surat District Co-operative bank Bhavan. He congratulated the co-operative banks that provided loans at 0 percent under Kisan Credit Card. Rupani said that an atmosphere of festivity had been created by the efforts of PM Narendra Modi with the “imaandaari parv”.

The 16-acre Amaazia water fun park has been planned under Public Private Partnership by Surat Municipal corporation with a realtor group in the city. To be constructed at the cost of Rs 450 crore, it will be completed in three phases. The foundation stone-laying ceremony of this park was laid by then chief minister and present PM Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “This park will attract tourism and promote Surat and Gujarat internationally.”

Prior to the visit of the CM, fearing protests from Congress workers, Surat police detained Congress councillor Aslam Cyclewala. The police caught him from his house and took him to Khatodara police station and later at Hazira police station. The police also detained other Congress leaders who had earlier protested during the visit of CM in Surat.

Surat police also detained over six Patidar youths, members of Surat PAAS, from Varachha area.

Cyclewala said, “This is harassment by police. It seems that the Congress leaders have no right to oppose.”

