CM Vijay Rupani: With Modi as PM, Gujarat is brimming with development

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he brought development and recognition to Gujarat.

Speaking on the motion of thanks on Governor’s address in the Assembly, Rupani said the state started “pulsating” only after Modi became the Prime Minister and projects started flowing to the state.

“I want to only say that Gujarat’s loving son Narendrabhai is the Prime Minister in Delhi and in comparison to the injustice meted out to Gujarat for years by Delhi, today Gujarat is reverberating… Earlier, no one used to give importance to Gujarat. There were some leaders from Gujarat who were sitting in high positions in Delhi (during the Congress rule), but the state never used to get any projects. The Congress ruled for 55 years, Gujarat never got one AIIMS,” he said.

He then asked the MLAs, “Who gave AIIMS (to Gujarat)?”. To which the the BJP members replied in unison — “our Narendrabhai”.

During his 30-minute-long speech, Rupani engaged in a question-answer routine, popularised by Modi in his public speeches. Stressing on how Modi had been instrumental in bringing development projects to Gujarat, the Chief Minister cited at least 10 issues, including Narmada dam, crude royalty of Rs 10,000 crore, bullet train project, airports, border roads, national highways, projects under Sagarmala, maiden marine police academy in Dwarka and money for lion conservation.

“The Dholera SIR (Special Investment Region), which is being developed as an industrial smart city, will become a bigger centre than Singapore. Who gave the Dholera airport and the Ahmedabad-Dholera expressway,” asked Rupani as the House once again reverberated with BJP MLAs voice — “our Narendrabhai”.

“Since 2001, when Narendrabhai came (to power as chief minister), he stepped out of votebank politics and established vikas ki rajneeti (politics of development) in this country,” Rupani said, adding that Prime Minister Modi was “accessible to Gujarat leaders on phone” .

Claiming that the BJP government in Gujarat has achieved many targets since 2001, Rupani said, “I want to put forward some figures to showcase how we have been progressing economically. In 1995-96, the size of the budget was Rs 10,873 crore. Today, even the vote-on-account has reached around Rs 1.5 lakh crore. This means that both resources and schemes have increased. If revenue increases, only then we can spend on developmental and social works,” he said.

“The second indicator is that the per capita income. Two decades ago, the per capita income of Gujarat was Rs 13,665. Today, this income has increased to Rs 1,74,652. This shows that we are moving ahead,” he said, adding that the state has clocked the highest rise in Gross State Domestic Product during the last two years. Rupani also mentioned that the state’s statistics in employment and agriculture have also risen.

‘Only BJP can make Ram temple’

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday invoked the Ram temple issue in the assembly, saying that the BJP was the only part which could make the temple in Ayodhya. “It is also our resolve that we will only make the temple in Ayodhya. We will only make the temple. Congress does not intend to construct the temple,” he said, while citing BJP’s slogan — “Ayodhya mein Ram, Yuvano ko Kaam, Kisano ko Sahi Daam, Hata do Brashtachari Badnam”