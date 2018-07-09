CM Vijay Rupani visits Statue of Unity site, reviews progress of work

While Vijay Rupani did not declare the official date of the inauguration, the state government has previously expressed its intention to inaugurate the statue on October 31, which coincides with the 143rd birth anniversary of Patel this year. (Express Archive photo) While Vijay Rupani did not declare the official date of the inauguration, the state government has previously expressed its intention to inaugurate the statue on October 31, which coincides with the 143rd birth anniversary of Patel this year. (Express Archive photo)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday visited the site of the Statue of Unity at Kevadia colony in Narmada to review the project, which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31. Rupani said that the state government would make PM Modi’s “dream” of installing the world’s largest statue dedicated to Sardar Patel come true.

Rupani, accompanied by Chief Secretary J N Singh, as well as officials of the SSNNL and Narmada district administration, visited Sadhu Bet, 3.5 km downstream the Narmada dam, the site where the 182-meter tall statue is under construction. “It was the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to construct the world’s largest statue dedicated to Sardar Patel, as a tribute to his greatness and tall stature. Gujarat will make his (Modi’s) dream come true by having the inauguration of the statue at the hands of the Prime Minister. Not just the statue, but in order to accord Kevadia the status of a world tourism destination, Modiji has also envisaged and gifted us a tribal museum, recreational garden and other attractions,” the CM said.

While Rupani did not declare the official date of the inauguration, the state government has previously expressed its intention to inaugurate the statue on October 31, which coincides with the 143rd birth anniversary of Patel this year. An announcement to this effect was previously made by Chief Secretary Singh, during his last visit to the site earlier this year.

According to officials of SSNNL, the instructions have been clearly conveyed to ensure that the construction is complete by mid-October to enable the government to make preparations for the grand October 31 inauguration ceremony, which will see the presence of several VVIPs.

Officials confirmed that Rupani viewed a presentation on the various stages of the project that will be completed by October 31, including the bronze cladding of the outer facade of the statue. The SSNNL officials said that so far, the engineering teams working on the structure have erected over 151 metres of the statue, which will form the chest of the statue.

