Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani praises ABVP for ‘fighting against anti-national elements’

LAUDING the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for successfully fighting against corruption and anti-national elements, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said that the student outfit has successfully carried out its responsibility in all these years.

“If from time to time ABVP would not have taken up responsibility of national issues then the anti-national elements would have been successful. The way the powers are working in universities to break the nation, to challenge these, ABVP works with full dedication. If not, then the condition of the nation would have been different. To stop all problems including separatism, terrorism, regionalism, casteism, Naxalism, the ABVP has worked positively and carried out its responsibility,” Rupani said while inaugurating ABVP’s 64th national conference here.

Recalling his student days when he worked as an ABVP member, the Chief Minister said: “Humein rashtra ke liye jina aur rashtra ke liye marna ye sab ABVP ne sikhaya” (ABVP has taught me to live and die for the country). The way ABVP has been fighting since its inception against corruption, to ensure youth power becomes nation’s power, youth leader becomes national leader and carried out agitations like Navnirman (movement) against corruption. ABVP has played a major role during Emergency and has constantly worked for social harmony.”

Padmashri recipient and former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman Dr AS Kiran Kumar, who was the chief guest of the event, said that he feels delighted and honoured that the conference venue is named after Vikram Sarabhai, the founder of ISRO. He highlighted technological advancements in space research, citing that India became the first country to reach Mars in one attempt and found water on Moon through Chandrayan.

As many as 3,700 delegates from across the country and 45 delegates from Nepal attended the conference on the theme ‘Bharat Gaurav’. While the venue is Sabarmati Riverfront, the conference area is named as ‘Dr Vikram Sarabhai Nagar’.