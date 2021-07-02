CM Vijay Rupani meets Gujarat partner of ‘Coviself’

Yogesh Poojari and his demonstrated the use of testing kid to CM Vijay Ruapni.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Friday met Yogesh Poojara of Poojara Group, the Gujarat partner of ‘Coviself’, a self-testing kit for Covid-19.

Yogesh Poojara and his team demonstrated the use the kit to the chief minister.

The home-based self-use Rapid Antigen Testing for diagnosis of Covid-19 was developed by MyLabs. The self-test kit has been made available in Gujarat at pharmacy stores of all the major cities of the state in collaboration with the Poojara Group.

A government release Friday said the first and second wave of Covid-19 necessitated a large number of tests for the infection. Such self-test kits will be useful in enabling people to test at home.

People can get ICMR-certified certificate by doing Covid-19 test on their own using the kit, said Yogesh Poojara.

Representatives of Coviself, Sanjeevbhai Kumbawat, Vikramsinh Jadeja and Dharmeshbhai Dandeya were also present during the meeting.