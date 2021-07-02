CM Vijay Rupani meets Gujarat partner of ‘Coviself’

July 2, 2021 8:44:35 pm
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Friday met Yogesh Poojara of Poojara Group, the Gujarat partner of ‘Coviself’, a self-testing kit for Covid-19.
Yogesh Poojara and his team demonstrated the use the kit to the chief minister.
The home-based self-use Rapid Antigen Testing for diagnosis of Covid-19 was developed by MyLabs. The self-test kit has been made available in Gujarat at pharmacy stores of all the major cities of the state in collaboration with the Poojara Group.
A government release Friday said the first and second wave of Covid-19 necessitated a large number of tests for the infection. Such self-test kits will be useful in enabling people to test at home.
People can get ICMR-certified certificate by doing Covid-19 test on their own using the kit, said Yogesh Poojara.
Representatives of Coviself, Sanjeevbhai Kumbawat, Vikramsinh Jadeja and Dharmeshbhai Dandeya were also present during the meeting.
