CM Vijay Rupani has failed to protect Dalits, must resign, says Congress

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (Express archive photo) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (Express archive photo)

Days after five men beat up a Dalit ragpicker to death at Shapar-Veraval village in Rajkot, the Congress on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, saying that he has “failed to protect the Dalit community in the state”.

A delegation comprising state Congress president Amit Chavda and AICC general secretary Rajeev Satav, visited the victim’s family on Tuesday, along with party’s Dalit leader Naushad Solanki and former MP Rajubhai Parmar. The party has given a Rs 1 lakh compensation to Vaniya’s wife.

It also demanded that the BJP-led state government provide five acres of agricultural land for the family among other things. Claiming that “instead of protecting Dalits in the state, the government is providing protection to the accused”, Satav said that the BJP government had failed to protect Dalits in the state.

Pointing out that the village where the incident happened falls in Rajkot, the home district of Rupani, Satav said that it was a serious incident. “The CM must resign and step down from his post immediately,” he demanded.

