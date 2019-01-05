CM Vijay Rupani exhorts builders to construct affordable housing

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday exhorted builders and real estate developers in the state to pay attention to affordable housing segment and build houses for the marginalised also, while catering to the premium segment so that “people perceive Gujarat as a land of opportunities.”

Advertising

“We want to put Gujarat on fast track… Real estate developers, property developers have joined this march of development for all. As I have suggested earlier in Ahmedabad, the marginalised people should also get affordable yet good houses. CREDAI and other associations should pay attention to this segment also while constructing apartments which cost between Rs 10 crore and Rs 15 crore each. There should be comprehensive development wherein people can find home of their choice. Gujarat should give opportunity to people of every segment and you should work towards a goal where people perceive Gujarat as a land of opportunities. We shall build small, affordable yet good houses in which people prosper and where their happiness index goes up,” Rupani said.

The CM was addressing real estate and property developers of Rajkot after inaugurating Property Expo & Showcase, 2019, a mega property show organised jointly by Rajkot Builders’ Association (RBA) and Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID), on Race Course ground here. The show will continue till Monday.

RBA is a member association of Gujarat chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI).

Advertising

Rupani said his government wants to increase happiness index of people by providing them good houses. “Besides meeting one’s basic needs, having a home of one’s own is the ultimate goal of a person. When one purchases a house of one’s own, one feels a goal of life has been achieved. Such a home has to be a dream house — one which is beautiful, comfortable and one which would improve one’s living standards. Therefore, improving the ease of doing business, we also want to improve happiness index,” said the CM.

The CM further said that to introduce transparency, increase ease of doing business and speed up real estate projects, the state government had made online the process of approving building plans as well as that of converting agricultural land into non-agricultural one.

Rupani, who is a native of Rajkot, said that 50 per cent of the population in Gujarat lives in urban areas and hence urban development had become a very important subject. Therefore, he added, it is imperative that cities develop in a planed and systematic manner.

Underlining that Rajkot was among the 10 fastest growing states in the world, the CM said Gujarat should compete not with other Indian states but with other countries of the world. “Rajkot is among the 10 fastest growing cities of the world and this property show is the right time and right job for people of Rajkot and Saurashtra to participate to know what new things are happening in the world (of real estate). The show will be very useful to people…,” Rupani, who represents Rajkot (west) Assembly constituency in the city, said.

Rupani said: “The central and state governments are committed to meeting requirements of such cities. It was best demonstrated yesterday (on Thursday) when Prime Minister Narendra Modi allotted AIIMS to us.”He said that the proposed hospital will give a boost to development of Jamnagar road.

The CM criticised the Congress over the issue, saying its successive governments at the Centre ignored Gujarat for such a hospital. “I do not want to make any political statement here but the fact remains that Congress was in power at the Centre for 50 to 55 years but they did not give a single AIIMS. But only Narendra Modi can allot an AIIMS to Gujarat within four-and-a-half-years,” he added.

Govt to allot land for exhibition centres Rajkot: Chief Minister Vijay Rupai on Friday said that his government has accepted demand by industry bodies and chambers to develop exhibition and convention centres in the state. “I am happy to inform you all that the state government has approved in-principle to allot land for such exhibition and convention centres in the state. Government will allot land while industry bodies will take care of developing and maintaining them,” Rupani said.