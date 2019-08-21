Vijay Rupani appoints chairman for Gujarat Yoga Board

CHIEF MINISTER Vijay Rupani on Tuesday appointed Shishpal S Rajput as the first chairman of the Gujarat State Yoga Board.

Advertising

Rajput is an active disciple of Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yog Peeth and has been at the forefront of organising International Yoga Day events in the state.

The chief minister also appointed four non-government members, Bhanu Kumar N Chauhan, Prakashbhai P Tipre, Dr Chandrasinh G Zala and Himaben M Parikh.

An announcement to set up a Yoga Board for the promotion of Yoga across the state was made by Chief Minister Rupani on the fifth International Yoga Day, June 21 in the presence of former Governor O P Kohli, at the state-level event held at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Advertising

The board aims to popularise the ancient practice of Yoga among the masses.

Other members who are state government representatives include Additional Chief Secretary from the Departments of Finance, Health and Family Welfare and Education, along with Secretary and Commissioner of Sports, Youth and Cultural Affairs.

A notification was issued by the Sports, Youth and Cultural Affairs Department on Tuesday in this regard.