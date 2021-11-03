CM to spend Diwali eve with police, armed forces

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be observing Diwali eve with Gujarat Police and armed forces at Dhordo village in Bhuj of Kutch on Wednesday. According to Minister of State (MoS) Harsh Sanghavi, CM Patel after his appointment, will be celebrating Diwali eve with a cultural program organised by Gujarat Police, Border Security Force, Indian Coast Guard, Indian Army and National Cadet Corps at Dhordo village.

In a press conference organised in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, Sanghavi said, ” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have been celebrating Diwali every year with our armed forces personnel who have been protecting our borders day and night. Continuing the same tradition, new CM Bhupendra Patel will be celebrating Diwali festival at Gujarat’s border district Kutch with our police and armed forces personnel.

“A cultural program on the theme of ‘Tiranga’ is being organised jointly by Gujarat Police and sports, youth and culture department of Gujarat government on this occasion from 4 pm to 6 pm on Wednesday,” he added.