CM to lead delegation to UAE on two-day visit

A Vibrant Gujarat delegation led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will leave for UAE on a two-day visit on Wednesday to attract investors from the Middle East.

In his first overseas trip after taking charge as the chief minister, Patel will lead a delegation of businessmen and officials from Gujarat to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah on December 8 and 9. The delegation will hold meetings with their counterparts in Dubai representing energy, engineering, logistics, financial technologies, hospitality and healthcare, stated revenue minister Rajendra Trivedi.

Patel will fly from the Ahmedabad International Airport in the new business jet that the state government had bought in 2019 and can accommodate 12-15 persons. The CM is also expected to sign some MoUs during the visit.

In the last edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit held in 2019, UAE participated as a partner country for the first time. In October 2021, CM Patel addressed a seminar for promoting Dholera SIR at the Dubai Expo. The Gujarat government has already held Vibrant Gujarat roadshows with delegations going to the United States, UK, France and Russia. It also held virtual roadshows for Netherlands, Germany, Japan and South Korea.

On Tuesday Trivedi also said that 64.35 per cent of the Vibrant Gujarat projects for which MoUs were signed in various Vibrant Gujarat summits since 2003 have been commissioned, while 6.26 per cent projects are under implementation.

The Gujarat government also held a roadshow in Bengaluru where an official delegation headed by education minister Jitubhai Vaghani attended meetings with over 200 investors and businessmen.

This is the third Vibrant Gujarat roadshow to be held in India, after similar events in New Delhi and Mumbai.