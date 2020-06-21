CM Rupani inaugurates 4 bus stations, two depots

Rupani said that the state will soon operate 50 electric buses across the state. Rupani said that the state will soon operate 50 electric buses across the state.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday inaugurated four bus stations, two depots cum workshops and a residential quarter, built at a total cost of Rs 17.47 crore, for the employees of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC).

The GSRTC bus stations were inaugurated at Mansa in Gandhinagar, Lakhani at Banaskantha and Sankheda and Kukarmuda in Chhota Udepur. The bus depots were inaugurated at Naliya in Kutch district and Gadadha in Botad district, stated an official release from the state government in Ahmedabad. The residences for the GSRTC employees have been built at Amreli.

The government also inaugurated a new Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Jamnagar and Assistant Regional Transport Offices (ARTOs) at Devbhoomi Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Anand and Chhota Udepur. Rupani also said that the state will soon operate 50 electric buses across the state.

