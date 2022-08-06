CM Patel reviews LSD in Jamnagar

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting with senior officials of the animal husbandry department and the district administration at Jamnagar to review the current status of Lumpy Skin Disease.

The CM visited the district on a day when Virendrasinh Jadeja, Jamnagar City President of the Congress, tried to immolate himself while trying to attract the state government’s attention to LSD, said the party in an official release. Jadeja was detained by the police.

Though the state government release did not mention the animal deaths in Jamnagar, the CM asked the officials to make speedy arrangements for proper disposal of the dead.

Currently, over 22 lakh cattle have been vaccinated so far. Vaccination is also being carried out within the five-kilometre radius of the affected area to stop the spread of the disease. A total of 5,405 cattle have been treated ever since the first LSD case was detected on May 3. The government stated that 95 per cent of 1.38 lakh cows have been vaccinated so far.

Asking the state government to declare LSD a pandemic, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi claimed the state government is giving false figures related to cattle mortality like it did during the Covid-19 pandemic. Doshi also sought compensation for the dead cattle under the State Disaster Response Fund. The Congress spokesperson claimed that there were no “dressers” to treat infected animals in 10 of the 22 districts where the virus has spread. Gir Somnath, Porbandar, Dangs, Narmada, Botad, Bhavnagar, Chotta Udepur, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surendranagar were districts that had inadequate veterinary staff.