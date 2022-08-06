CM Patel reviews LSD in Jamnagar

August 6, 2022 11:48:17 pm
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting with senior officials of the animal husbandry department and the district administration at Jamnagar to review the current status of Lumpy Skin Disease.
The CM visited the district on a day when Virendrasinh Jadeja, Jamnagar City President of the Congress, tried to immolate himself while trying to attract the state government’s attention to LSD, said the party in an official release. Jadeja was detained by the police.
Though the state government release did not mention the animal deaths in Jamnagar, the CM asked the officials to make speedy arrangements for proper disposal of the dead.
Currently, over 22 lakh cattle have been vaccinated so far. Vaccination is also being carried out within the five-kilometre radius of the affected area to stop the spread of the disease. A total of 5,405 cattle have been treated ever since the first LSD case was detected on May 3. The government stated that 95 per cent of 1.38 lakh cows have been vaccinated so far.
Subscriber Only Stories
Asking the state government to declare LSD a pandemic, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi claimed the state government is giving false figures related to cattle mortality like it did during the Covid-19 pandemic. Doshi also sought compensation for the dead cattle under the State Disaster Response Fund. The Congress spokesperson claimed that there were no “dressers” to treat infected animals in 10 of the 22 districts where the virus has spread. Gir Somnath, Porbandar, Dangs, Narmada, Botad, Bhavnagar, Chotta Udepur, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surendranagar were districts that had inadequate veterinary staff.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
4th T20I: India set 192-run target for Windies
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Advocate among 2 held for ‘assaulting’ head constable at Delhi’s Anand Vihar police station
CUET Phase 2: After glitches, NTA mulls action against centres for “failing” to comply with protocols
CUET Phase 2: After glitches, NTA mulls action against centres for “failing” to comply with protocols
Gukesh crushes Caruana, Raunak subdues Perez as India overpower USA 3-1 at Chess Olympiad
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
Manipur: 30 tribal students, 2 policemen injured in clash in Imphal
Your Daily Wrap: Jagdeep Dhankhar is next Vice-President, Avinash Sable wins historic silver in CWG steeplechase; and more
Kodanad case: Former editor of AIADMK mouthpiece interrogated
His own party levels graft charge, stung RCP Singh quits JD(U)
Alia Bhatt calls out ‘regressive’ reporting around her pregnancy: ‘The man is also having a child, why bother only the woman’
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India’s finances
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her