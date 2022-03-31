CM Patel performs bell-ringing ceremony at Bombay Stock Exchange

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday performed the bell ringing ceremony at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai where the Municipal Bond issued by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) was listed.

Patel said that listing of the bond means to “connect an urban civic body to a global financial market”.

The VMC had listed a five-year Rs 100 crore bond at the BSE on March 23 for 14 projects under AMRUT scheme had received 36 bids on the BSE BOND platform for Rs 1,007 crore, which is 10 times the issue size.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspired the administrations of local bodies to establish far-sighted financial management by bringing together the civic bodies, urban development departments and the market regulator SEBI through the bonds (issued under AMRUT scheme). This has ensured that the growing urbanisation can be looked at as an opportunity and not a challenge… Municipal Bonds will help make civic bodies self-sufficient,” said who was accompanied by VMC Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal, Vadodara Mayor Keyur Rokadia, Deputy Mayor Nanda Joshi, and Standing Committee Chairman Hitendra Patel among other officials.

At the event, Rokadia emphasised that the bond was crucial for VMC’s development projects and would help resolve issues of drinking water in Vadodara.’

The VMC has also been eligible for an incentive of Rs 13 crore from the Central Government as it has been successful in raising money through bonds before March 31. Therefore, the effective coupon rate will be Rs 4.55 percent per year to make a total of 22.75 percent for a period of five years.