CM offers maha aarti at Bhadrakali temple, launches 9-day festivities

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday launched the state celebration of annual festival of nine nights – Navratri – while offering maha aarti at the temple of Goddess Bhadrakali in old city of Ahmedabad here.

On the occasion, CM Patel extended his greetings to the people of Gujarat while adding that he has prayed for the happiness, peace and prosperity of Gujarat.

“On the auspicious beginning of Navratri, on behalf of the people of Gujarat, I have prayed before Goddess Bhadrakali for more happiness, peace and prosperity of Gujarat. When the country and Gujarat are passing through the Corona era, I have also prayed that the third wave (of the pandemic) does not come,” the CM said in a brief address to the public on the occasion.

During the function, people performed garbas as noted singer Aishwarya Majmudar sang on the stage.

On Wednesday, the Gujarat government had announced Navratri Mahotsav at various places of pilgrimage which are symbols of people’s faith across the state during the nine nights to be attended by some senior ministers in the newly formed Gujarat government and Speaker of Gujarat Assembly Nimaben Acharya.

For the first time, the state government has also announced celebration of Dussehra at Sabri Dham of Subir in Dangs district.