CM Modern Street Vending Market Yojana: Rs 80 cr set aside to regulate street vending activities, safeguard vendors’ livelihood in Gujarat

The minister made the remarks while replying to an issue related to street vendors raised by Congress legislator Imran Khedawala. (Image: @KanuDesai180/X/File Photo)

FINANCE AND Urban Development Minister Kanubhai Desai said on Monday that the state government had allocated Rs 80 crore in the budget under CM Modern Street Vending Market Yojana to regulate street vending activities and safeguard the livelihood of street vendors.

Desai was speaking in the Gujarat Assembly while putting forth budgetary demands for the Department of Urban Development and Urban Housing before the House.

Desai said, “To protect the livelihoods of street vendors in urban areas and to regulate street vending activities, a survey of such vendors will be conducted to firm up a city street vending plan and to develop street vending market at a total of 43 locations in cities under the CM Modern Street Vending Market Scheme, Rs 80 crore has been allocated. In that (scheme), a market will be developed for street vendors with basic facilities.”