CM Modern Street Vending Market Yojana: Rs 80 cr set aside to regulate street vending activities, safeguard vendors’ livelihood in Gujarat

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
FINANCE AND Urban Development Minister Kanubhai Desai said on Monday that the state government had allocated Rs 80 crore in the budget under CM Modern Street Vending Market Yojana to regulate street vending activities and safeguard the livelihood of street vendors.
Desai was speaking in the Gujarat Assembly while putting forth budgetary demands for the Department of Urban Development and Urban Housing before the House.
Desai said, “To protect the livelihoods of street vendors in urban areas and to regulate street vending activities, a survey of such vendors will be conducted to firm up a city street vending plan and to develop street vending market at a total of 43 locations in cities under the CM Modern Street Vending Market Scheme, Rs 80 crore has been allocated. In that (scheme), a market will be developed for street vendors with basic facilities.”
The minister made the remarks while replying to an issue related to street vendors raised by Congress legislator Imran Khedawala.
In his speech on the budgetary demands, Khedawala said, “The street vending policy should be implemented in all cities of Gujarat. Earlier too, the finance minister said that this policy would be implemented. However, it is not being implemented in any of the cities of Gujarat.”
The Congress MLA added that the concerns of street vendors, who are allegedly being harassed by anti-encroachment officials, should be addressed at the earliest.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram