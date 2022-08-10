scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

CM launches course on innovation, design thinking for schoolchildren

The Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) is developed by Vikram Sarabhai National Children Innovation Centre (VSCIC), under the aegis of Gujarat University Startup and Entrepreneurship Council (GUSEC) and UNICEF.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 10, 2022 11:37:24 pm
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday launched a course on innovation, entrepreneurship and design thinking for schoolchildren at the Gujarat University on Wednesday.

The Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) is developed by Vikram Sarabhai National Children Innovation Centre (VSCIC), under the aegis of Gujarat University Startup and Entrepreneurship Council (GUSEC) and UNICEF.

The CM also interacted with start-ups and felicitated young innovators actively engaged with the VSCIC as well as finalists of herSTART, the women-focused startup promotion platform of GUSEC.

“Everything comes down to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, a vision that startups are boosting by generating jobs and encouraging innovation,” said the CM as quoted by an official release issued by the GUSEC.

The Vikram Sarabhai National Children Innovation Centre is a national resource centre established by GUSEC, with the support of UNICEF, to identify, nurture and promote innovations by school children.

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani who was also present at the event said, “We are on our way to making innovation a reality in the state and the country, and inspiring the young generation to innovate as well.”

GU Vice-Chancellor professor Himanshu Pandya said that the university is “committed to providing a platform for innovators across a broad spectrum of backgrounds to solve our country’s biggest challenges”.

