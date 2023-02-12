CM releases English version of Pannalal’s autobiography

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday released the English translation of Jindagi Sanjeevani, autobiography of renowned Gujarati writer and Jnanpith award winner Pannalal Patel, at a function in Ahmedabad.

The English translation of the autobiography, Finding Gattu, was prepared by Pannalal’s granddaughter, Natasha Patel Nema.

An official release quoted the CM as saying, “Pannalal Patel who got the pride of Jnanpith Award to Gujarat was a unique personality. Natashaben is worth being congratulated for bringing out this autobiography with a new perspective so that the respectful personality of Pannalal Patel could be known to the young generation.”

President of Gujarat Sahitya Parishad Bhagyesh Jha and family members of Pannalal Patel were also present on the occasion.