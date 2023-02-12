scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

CM releases English version of Pannalal’s autobiography

The English translation of the autobiography, Finding Gattu, was prepared by Pannalal’s granddaughter, Natasha Patel Nema.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel releases 'Finding Gattu', a book written by his daughter Natasha Patel Nema on his life, in Ahmedabad today. (@Bhupendrapbjp/Twitter)
Listen to this article
CM releases English version of Pannalal’s autobiography
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday released the English translation of Jindagi Sanjeevani, autobiography of renowned Gujarati writer and Jnanpith award winner Pannalal Patel, at a function in Ahmedabad.

The English translation of the autobiography, Finding Gattu, was prepared by Pannalal’s granddaughter, Natasha Patel Nema.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

An official release quoted the CM as saying, “Pannalal Patel who got the pride of Jnanpith Award to Gujarat was a unique personality. Natashaben is worth being congratulated for bringing out this autobiography with a new perspective so that the respectful personality of Pannalal Patel could be known to the young generation.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
7 decades before Hindenburg-Adani, a speech by Feroze Gandhi that sank a ...
7 decades before Hindenburg-Adani, a speech by Feroze Gandhi that sank a ...

President of Gujarat Sahitya Parishad Bhagyesh Jha and family members of Pannalal Patel were also present on the occasion.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 19:29 IST
Next Story

Amazon, Flipkart among 20 e-tailors given notices for selling drugs without licence

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close