CM: Curfew in walled city area of Ahmedabad, Danilimda for a week

“In order to ensure that people are not inconvenienced, the curfew will be relaxed for three hours daily from 1 pm to 4 pm,” Rupani said. (Representational Image) “In order to ensure that people are not inconvenienced, the curfew will be relaxed for three hours daily from 1 pm to 4 pm,” Rupani said. (Representational Image)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday declared a seven-day curfew for Danilimda and the walled city area of Ahmedabad, till April 21, where clusters of COVID-19 patients have been found.

Only women will be allowed to step out for essentials during a daily relaxation of three hours, between 1 pm and 4 pm, as per Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia. Bhatia announced the curfew in seven police station areas of Ahmedabad on Tuesday night.

“We conducted a series of meetings to ensure that the infection does not spread. Ahmedabad has more than 350 positive cases of coronavirus, which is more than 50 percent of the total cases in the state, and most of it is in the walled city area and Danilimda,” Rupani said in an address on social media. Of the total 357 cases in Ahmedabad, 154 are in the walled city and 57 are in Danilimda, Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra told reporters on Tuesday.

“The government has decided that it will carry out a massive drive in the next week. Each person who has been infected will be identified and given treatment,” Rupani said, adding that the curfew will be in place from 6 am on Wednesday till 6 am on April 21.

“In order to ensure that people are not inconvenienced, the curfew will be relaxed for three hours daily from 1 pm to 4 pm,” Rupani said, adding that the curfew will be lifted only for women who want to buy essentials. “Men will not be allowed,” he said.

Bhatia, at a press conference in Gandhinagar on Tuesday night, said that the curfew will be imposed in areas under the jurisdiction of police stations in Shahpur, Karanj, Kalupur, Khadia, Gaekwad Haveli, Dariyapur and Danilimda.

“A total of 374 nakabandi points (check-posts) have been created which will be monitored in 159 police control room vans and 46 motorcycle patrolling vehicles. A total of 22 police sub-inspectors, 323 head constables and constables, 546 home guard jawans, 300 special reserve police (SRP) jawans, 76 women personnel of central reserve police force (CRPF), 30 jawans of Border Security Force (BSF), nine jawans of Rapid Action Force (RAF), 69 personnel of civil defence — in total 2,158 officers and personnel — will be posted. Only women will be allowed to shop for essentials such as milk, vegetables and foodgrains between 1 pm and 4 pm everyday. No one else will be allowed to venture out of their houses. Curfew passes will be given in extremely urgent situations and can be accessed from the special branch of Ahmedabad police. One can apply online through the website (digitalgujarat.gov.in). Residents can dial 100 to get answers to their queries regarding the curfew,” said Bhatia.

Gujarat Director General of Police, Shivanand Jha was also present at the conference and said, “Some tough decisions have been taken for Ahmedabad regarding controlling the spread of coronavirus, as per the instructions of the Chief Minister. The curfew will be imposed in some areas of Ahmedabad from 6 am on Wednesday. To assist the local police, paramilitary forces have also been roped in. Senior police officers have been asked to start patrolling these areas to ensure the lockdown.”

