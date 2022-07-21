CM Bhupendra Patel to inaugurate ‘Youth Model Assembly’ for students today

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate a “Youth Model Assembly” Thursday, which is being organised “to provide information about parliamentary functioning and systems among students”. The programme is being organised under the chairmanship of Gujarat Speaker Nimaben Acharya, by Ganesh Vasudev Mavlankar Parliamentary Studies and Training Bureau, Gujarat Legislative Assembly and an Ahmedabad-based newspaper ‘The School Post’ at Assembly House, Gandhinagar.

Speaker Nimaben Acharya said that as per the decision taken by the Lok Sabha Secretariat in the 81st All India Legislature Conference held on September 15, 2021 it was decided that some programmes would be organised under the auspices of the Parliament and some by the state legislatures. Under this, Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar Parliamentary Study and Training Bureau, and the Gujarat Assembly were asked to organise a Youth Parliament.

She said that the Youth Model Assembly is a unique platform that provides a golden opportunity to expose students to parliamentary procedures and systems.

“In order to increase the participation of the youth in development process of the country and provide good governance to this country in the future, it is necessary to organize programmes like ‘Youth Model Assembly’,” she stated in an official release.

Students of Gandhinagar Government College and various schools of the state have been selected by the officials of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly by interviewing them who have been given training on the parliamentary procedures through online means and face to face depending on the topics of this programme.