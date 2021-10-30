CM Bhupendra Patel urges farmers to turn towards organic farming

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Friday asked farmers to turn towards organic farming as usage of urea and pesticides were leading to less productive farms and adversely affecting human health.

Patel was speaking after laying the foundation stone of Rs 213.21 crore Hirapura barrage on Sabarmati river in Mehsana district.

“We have started looking at how to turn farmers towards organic farming. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put a lot of stress on this,” said Patel adding that the poisonous substances that have entered the food chain through urea and pesticides have started adversely affecting our health. BJP president CR Paatil and former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel was also present on the occasion.

“Turning towards organic farming is a very important step for improving our future. Our fields are slowly becoming barren. A lot of noises can be heard (from farmers) that the farms have become less productive. I think the reason behind this low productivity is urea and spraying of pesticides,” he added.



The Chief Minister said the new barrage project will benefit Vijapur and Himmatnagar talukas of Mehsana and Sabarkantha districts.

The barrage located 58 kilometres downstream from the Dharoi dam will provide water for irrigation to 7,900 acres in Mehsana and Sabarkantha districts. This barrage will be 6.66 meters in height, have 19 gates and will be able to store 346 crore litres of water that used to overflow from the Dharoi dam during the monsoon. Later in the day, the Maldhari community conducted a “Rajat Tula” event where Patel was weighed in silver at a function in Mehsana. The leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and BJP leader Pravin Darekar was also present on the occasion.