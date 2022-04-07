CM Bhupendra Patel, Tejasvi Surya flag off Yuva Morcha rally from Ahmedabad

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and national president of BJP Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday flagged off Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Yatra, a rally of the party’s youth wing to celebrate 75 years of independence, from Nikol area of Ahmedabad.

The 20-day rally is scheduled to pass through 80 assembly constituencies across Gujarat before culminating in Surat on April 25. The bike rally is also dotted with tableaus on various themes.

Before flagging off the rally, CM Patel hailed the workers of the party’s Youth Morcha for braving the scorching heat — at 42 degrees Celsius — for more than three hours to participate in the event.

Hailing youths for playing the “maximum role in moving the BJP forward in Gujarat”, the CM said that the prophetic words of party ideologue and former prime minister the late Atal Bihari Vajapayee of “blossomed lotus” are being realised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tejasvi Surya, too, hailed the party’s youth wing members for braving the scorching heat and added that it is because of the contribution of the Yuva Morcha that BJP is certainly going to form a government with unprecedented majority in Gujarat in the upcoming assembly elections.

Surya also asked the Youth Morcha workers to lay the foundation of new India under the leadership of PM Modi, adding, “Modiji is the biggest role model for any young political activist in India”.

As per the party, workers of the youth wing will visit the houses of freedom fighters, soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country after independence and corona warriors who died while fighting Covid-19. During their visit to the houses of these people, the workers will collect earth from the courtyard in a copper kalash. Further announcement related to this will be made on April 25.

Gujarat BJP youth wing president Prashant Korat, cabinet minister Pradip Parmar, state minister Jagdish Panchal and senior party leaders and MLAs like Gordhan Zadaphia, Babu Patel, Pradeepsinh Jadeja and Vallabh Kakadiya were also present.

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil could not attend the event due to engagements at Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha to mark the 42nd foundation day of BJP. Paatil shown black flag At the BJP’s foundation day event in Sabarkantha, Paatil praised party workers who are ready to help people at any moment, and credited them for the respect BJP workers get, a party release said.

Paatil said that the party workers are working as one team because of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that in the last two elections, people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have trusted BJP’s politics of development while rejecting caste-based equations.

Paatil also asked the party workers to adopt a malnourished child in their district for three months so that within three months, there is no malnourished child in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, activists of Bajrang Dal, a frontal organisation of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), showed black flags Paatil’s convoy in Himmatnagar on Wednesday, protesting against the demolition of a 50-year-old Goga Maharaj temple opposite to Sabar Dairy factory in Himmatnagar town.

The temple was demolished on Tuesday under heavy police presence as per an ongoing construction of six lane Himmatn-agar-Chiloda national highway by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Speaking To The Indian Express, Bhavin Purohit of Bajrang Dal said, “When we approached Himmatnagar MLA and MP concerned, they told us that the demolition will be done only after a new place is allotted for construction of another temple of Goga Maharaj. However, without any consultation with the community leaders, the temple was demolished… Therefore we decided to show black flags to Paatil for his failure to save the Hindu temple.”