Gujarat CM urges new recruits to work for welfare of people

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Stating that “policies and rules have been formed for good governance and not for the harassment of people,” Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday advised the new recruits to work for the welfare of people.
He was addressing a gathering to felicitate the candidates who have cleared recruitment examinations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC).
The programme was organised by Sardardham-run Sudha Jashvant Ambalal Civil Service Centre to felicitate 1,342 candidates, who were trained at the centre. Five of them have cleared the UPSC.
The CM indicated that government jobs are very limited and it cannot be increased beyond a point.
“Only 5 to 7% of people get government jobs and the rest of the people go for private service,” he said and advised the selected candidates to make good use of the opportunity for the benefit of people.
The CM said many officers delay people’s work either the latter not coming at the given time or there being paucity of time.
Urging the selected candidates to keep people’s welfare in their mind, he said, “All the policies and rules have been framed for good governance. It has not been framed for the harassment of the common people.”
The CM recollected his recent meeting with a group of candidates selected for civil services.
“I told them that ‘There is no doubt about your intellect on the basis of which you have come on top. But now the time to put that intellect into use will begin’,” the CM said.
Minister of State Praful Pansheriya, among others, attended the event.
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