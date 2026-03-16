Gujarat CM urges new recruits to work for welfare of people

Stating that “policies and rules have been formed for good governance and not for the harassment of people,” Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday advised the new recruits to work for the welfare of people.

He was addressing a gathering to felicitate the candidates who have cleared recruitment examinations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC).

The programme was organised by Sardardham-run Sudha Jashvant Ambalal Civil Service Centre to felicitate 1,342 candidates, who were trained at the centre. Five of them have cleared the UPSC.

The CM indicated that government jobs are very limited and it cannot be increased beyond a point.