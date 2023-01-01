scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates ‘Ahmedabad Flower Show’

Apart from this, Ahmedabad Flower Show 2023 will showcase exhibitions of various farms and nurseries, horticultural plants, gardening and kitchen garden flowers and plants, and various stalls, including Salvia Red and various sculptures made from it, will be another attraction for the visitors.

Also, to avert overcrowding at the Atal Bridge on Sabarmati, the municipal corporation has decided that it will remain close from 2 pm. (File)
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the ‘Ahmedabad Flower Show 2023’, which is being held after a gap of two years, at the Sabarmati Riverfront on Saturday.

After the inauguration, Chief Minister took a round of the flower show that has various flower sculptures of giraffe, elephant, themed on G20, U20, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Millet Year, yoga, barbie doll all prepared from various types of native and foreign flowers.

For visitors of the flower show, which was not organised for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, face masks have been made mandatory. Ahmedabad Mayor Kirit Parmar announced that masks for visitors of the flower show till January 11 at Sabarmati Riverfront, mask is mandatory.

Also, to avert overcrowding at the Atal Bridge on Sabarmati, the municipal corporation has decided that it will remain close from 2 pm.

More from Ahmedabad

Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma, MLAs of Ahmedabad including Darshanaben Vaghela, Amul Bhatt, Kanchanben Radadiya, Dr Payal Kukrani, Dinesh Kushwaha, Babusinh Jadav, Kaushik Jain, Ahmedabad Mayor Kirit Parmar, Deputy Mayor Geetaben Patel, were present on the occasion.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 01:31 IST
