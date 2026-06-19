CM, Bhupendra Patel Governor dine at farmer’s home, underline importance of water conservation & tree plantation

SETTING ASIDE protocol, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat had dinner on Thursday evening sitting on the floor of a thatched house, belonging to Jitendrabhai Chunilal Desai, a farmer residing in Panikhadak village of Navsari district.
CM Patel and Governor Devvrat, who are on a two-day visit to the south Gujarat district, were accompanied by senior district officials.
Inside the small residence, nestled amid lush green fields and winding roads, the duo enjoyed desi nagli-chokha roti, khichdi, curry and mixed vegetables served by members of the Desai family.
District Collector Manish Gurwani, District Development Officer Kartik Jiwani, district police chief Rahul Patel and others were also present.
CM Patel urged people to use resources wisely, considering the current situation. He said PM Modi has linked the environment protection campaign with sensitivity and called upon every citizen of the state to plant and grow a tree in the name of his mother.
A total of 1,600 trees of 28 species including Neem, Peepal, Banyan, Bili, Cashew, Kadam, Sevan, Baheda, were planted in a total area of 0.75 hectares with the help of local villagers.
The state Forest Department has set a target of planting 5.50 crore trees across the state under the ‘Ek Pad Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.
Story continues below this ad
While lauding the campaign, Devvrat called upon the villagers to plant more trees and nurture them.
He emphasized that each small step taken by every citizen to save water and preserve the environment would prove a boon for future generations.
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More