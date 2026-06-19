CM, Bhupendra Patel Governor dine at farmer’s home, underline importance of water conservation & tree plantation

CM Patel and Governor Devvrat, who are on a two-day visit to the south Gujarat district, were accompanied by senior district officials.

SETTING ASIDE protocol, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat had dinner on Thursday evening sitting on the floor of a thatched house, belonging to Jitendrabhai Chunilal Desai, a farmer residing in Panikhadak village of Navsari district.

CM Patel and Governor Devvrat, who are on a two-day visit to the south Gujarat district, were accompanied by senior district officials.

Inside the small residence, nestled amid lush green fields and winding roads, the duo enjoyed desi nagli-chokha roti, khichdi, curry and mixed vegetables served by members of the Desai family.

District Collector Manish Gurwani, District Development Officer Kartik Jiwani, district police chief Rahul Patel and others were also present.