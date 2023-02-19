CM Bhupendra Patel lays foundation stone of old-age home for physically challenged

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel laid the foundation stone of an old-age home for the physically challenged (divyangs) at Uchediya village of Jhagadia taluka in Bharuch on Sunday.

The old-age home of Rs 40 crore, Patel said, was the “first in the country” and was being set up by the Disable Welfare Trust of India run by Surat-based Padma Shri awardee Kanubhai Tailor.

To be called “Prabhunu ghar” (God’s home), the old-age home, coming up on the banks of the Narmada, will have modern amenities to accommodate 200 inmates, a government release said.

Besides Tailor, KP Group’s Farukbhai Patel also spoke on the occasion that was attended by Bharuch district panchayat president Alpaben Patel, BJP MLAs Ishwarbhai Patel, Ramesh Mistry and Ritesh Vasava among others.