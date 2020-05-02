CM asks municipalities to guard against spread

Vijay Rupani also asked all municipalities to prepare a list of senior citizens and those seriously ill. (File) Vijay Rupani also asked all municipalities to prepare a list of senior citizens and those seriously ill. (File)

In order to check the spread of COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday held a video conference and instructed the office bearers of 162 municipalities to check influx of infected people into their jurisdiction, especially from any neighbouring municipal corporation areas.

Rupani asked the municipalities to maintain a register of people entering and exiting their respective area and asked all new people entering any municipality to be screened. He also asked all municipalities to prepare a list of senior citizens and those seriously ill.

The CM also asked the municipalities to take strict actions against those not wearing masks, spitting in public and mishandling of waste material.

The state government on Friday also appointed two senior secretaries to provide guidance to the district administration of Gandhinagar and

Botad, related to implementation of measures to tackle COVID-19.

While Rajiv Kumar Gupta, additional chief secretary, Environment and Forests has been given the charge of Gandhinagar, Sanjeev Kumar, managing director of GSPC, will handle Botad.

