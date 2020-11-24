CM asks GIDC to conduct feasibility study for developing toy park in Gujarat

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday asked the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation to conduct a feasibility study and prepare a report to develop a toy park in the state.

At a meeting, chaired by Rupani and attended by GIDC officials at Gandhinagar, the CM reviewed the projects undertaken by the corporation and asked it to submit a feasibility report in the matter, an official release issued by the state government stated.

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested that India should be developed as a hub of toys, most of which are currently being manufactured indigenously. The PM also had also urged the GIDC to expedite work to allocate plots at the IT Park, which is being developed in the GIFT City campus.

On Monday, Rupani directed GIDC to speed up the procedure for pending land acquisition. The CM also sought a time-bound completion of a de-salination plant at Dahej, development of common infrastructure facilities at industrial clusters, and construction of multiple-storied industrial structures in urban areas to ensure more space was available for micro- and small-scale industrial units.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.